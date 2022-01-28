Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters will be conducting ice-rescue training next week at a west Champaign lake.

Spokesman Randy Smith said sessions will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Kaufman Lake, 2702 W. Springfield Ave., C.

Instructors will run firefighters through a scenario to simulate a rescue.

The department issued a reminder that during cold weather, you should dress in layers with appropriate clothing, work slowly during outside chores, take a friend and an emergency kit if participating in outdoor recreation and have your phone with you.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos