JONESBORO, Ga. — A 13-year-old Champaign girl visiting family in Georgia was the victim of what police described as an accidental fatal shooting earlier this week, Atlanta’s Fox 5 TV reported.
Majesty Riley, 13, would have been an eighth-grader at Edison Middle School in the fall.
She died after being shot by an 11-year-old inside a house in Clayton County, Ga., in suburban Atlanta, a family friend told Fox 5.
Clayton County police aren’t releasing details about the shooting due to the sensitivity of the case, Fox 5 reported.