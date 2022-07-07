CHAMPAIGN — Days after Champaign police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of West University Avenue, city officials are inviting neighbors in the area — and others — to come to a community violence-response meeting.
It’s set for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hays Recreation Center, 1311 W. Church St., C, in Eisner Park.
On hand will be city officials to discuss and answer questions about Champaign’s Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint and mental-health clinicians to help address any trauma impact on residents, according to Champaign Community Relations Manager Jorge Elvir.
In the latest shooting, police were dispatched to the intersection West University and Fair Street at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a 20-year-old Champaign man who had been shot multiple times in the torso.
Police said he was driving east on University when an SUV pulled up alongside his vehicle and someone inside the SUV fired multiple rounds at it.
After being struck by gunfire, the victim crashed his vehicle into a light pole, police said. He was reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital.
Saturday's meeting is being hosted by the city’s equity and engagement Department, safety and justice division.
Elvir said an intern and neighborhood ambassador would be distributing fliers about the meeting in the neighborhood.