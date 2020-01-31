URBANA — A homeless man addicted to alcohol and other drugs was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for smashing a window at an Urbana business and stealing keys to a vehicle parked there.
The sentence for Patrick Hahn, 49, was for his 12th criminal conviction, Judge Tom Difanis observed. Almost all his previous convictions in the last 30 years were for nonviolent property crimes, but he also had two for driving under the influence and six for driving under suspension or revocation.
Hahn pleaded guilty in mid-October to burglary, admitting that on Aug. 16, he broke a window to gain access to Midas/Illini Auto Sales at 304 W. University Ave., U. He took the keys to a vehicle, but not the vehicle, which was in the parking lot. To aggravate his sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar presented evidence linking Hahn to an Oct. 22 theft of liquor and meat at a campus-area grocery store that involved Hahn resisting the efforts of Champaign police and store security to arrest him.
Although there was a scuffle, no one was seriously hurt. Charges of burglary and resisting arrest related to that were dismissed in return for his guilty plea, as was a separate misdemeanor charge of retail theft stemming from Hahn’s arrest in late July in Urbana.
Lozar sought a three-year prison sentence for Hahn along with drug treatment. He called Hahn’s an “unfortunate case,” observing that he had been raised in foster care and began using alcohol and drugs at an early age, which led to his first interactions with the criminal-justice system.
But the prosecutor said Hahn had failed to take advantage of several opportunities to get help offered by that system, resulting in a “sad waste of resources.”
Lozar said Hahn’s prior convictions included theft, criminal trespass, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated DUI. He said Hahn had been in custody on the burglary for two months, got his bond lowered, got out of jail and “fell back into his old pattern of getting inebriated and went in the County Market to steal alcohol.”
Hahn’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, argued that Hahn is not a danger to others, has outlived two wives, and has alcohol, mental-health and physical problems. He said a community-based sentence could work for this crime “because he has the financial backing for substance-abuse treatment.”
Hahn testified that another of his attorneys in civil suit, who recently won a $1 million jury award in connection with the 2007 diabetes-related death of Hahn’s wife while she was in the Champaign County Jail, had assured him she would give him money to rent an apartment and pay for treatment.
“I am really, really, really, really sorry. I know I can’t do this no more. I’m almost 50. My body can’t handle it,” Hahn told Difanis. But the judge was not persuaded of Hahn’s motivation to change.
“We heard evidence about the County Market theft on Oct. 22. He was stealing liquor. He went in four times in one hour, took liquor and walked out,” Difanis said.
The judge said Hahn had been given every opportunity that the Champaign County court system has to offer, including drug court and residential treatment, and has failed at all of them.
The jury verdict in the civil case, Difanis said, “means he can afford alcohol so he can drink himself to death” if he chooses. Difanis agreed to recommend Hahn for drug treatment while in prison.
Post-trial motions in the civil suit on behalf of the estate of Janet Hahn vs. Health Professionals Ltd. are set for late May before Judge Jason Bohm.