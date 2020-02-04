URBANA — An employee of a Market Place Mall department store was criminally charged Tuesday with stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.
Lana Harris, 36, who listed an address in the 1100 block of North Third Street, was charged with theft for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 from the J.C. Penney store between July and Jan. 28.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said store officials noticed a large number of returns for items that had been purchased with cash and began investigating.
Video surveillance revealed that Harris was seen putting receipt numbers in the cash register then taking cash out, sometimes conducting more than one “return” at a time. She apparently used a type of software to search for cash purchases, McCallum said.
Store officials told Champaign police $14,743 had been taken. Harris was interviewed and admitted taking about $11,000, McCallum said.
She was charged with a Class 2 felony, which carries penalties upon conviction ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Harris to remain free on her own recognizance and told her to be back in court March 10.