Four months after his death, Champaign lawyer John Phipps was given the Illinois State Bar Association’s Medal of Merit.
The award is the highest honor conferred by the statewide lawyers’ group and is reserved for attorneys who “have made a significant contribution to the altruistic goals of the profession or the public.”
Mr. Phipps, 82, died Aug. 11 after suffering with lung cancer for 18 months. He had been a lawyer for 55 years, with an office in Champaign his entire career. He had a general law practice and was instrumental in launching mediation in the state to try to resolve disputes outside of a courtroom.
Mr. Phipps led the ISBA’s Sale of a Solo Practice Committee, a group that inspired the Illinois Supreme Court to adopt its rule permitting the sale or transfer of a law practice. He also chaired a committee to help lawyers prepare to close their practices in response to planned and unplanned life events. He was also was chair of the ISBA’s Computerized Research Committee.
His daughter, Anne Martinkus, a Champaign lawyer, accepted the award for her dad.
The ISBA had named him a “laureate” for his career service in 2007. Two years later, the Champaign County Bar Association named him a “pillar of the bar.”