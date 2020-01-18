SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday pulled the plug on a Champaign lawyer’s practice for the indefinite future.
In a two-sentence order, the high court said that Walter Ding is “suspended from the practice of law for six months and until further order of the Court.”
The order stemmed from a four-count complaint filed in August 2018 against Ding by the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission for neglecting a client, failing to return unearned fees, practicing at a time he hadn’t registered, and failing to cooperate with the ARDC in its investigation of his conduct.
The complaint detailed how Ding failed to communicate with the ARDC through email, voicemail, phone calls and registered mail and even ignored a subpoena.
In October, the ARDC hearings review board agreed to recommend to the Illinois Supreme Court that his license be suspended for at least six months or until further order, which is what the justices did Friday. The order took effect immediately.
Ding, 52, grew up in Mahomet and was a standout football player at the high school there and went on to Northwestern, where he lettered four years for the Wildcats.
A graduate of the Southern Illinois University law school at Carbondale, Ding worked for a short time in the Vermilion County state’s attorney’s office before moving to Champaign County, where he had built up a fairly active practice, defending people accused in traffic, misdemeanor and felony cases.
For 24 years until the first of August, Ding had been affiliated with the Champaign firm of Dodson, Piraino and Associates. That firm severed its ties with Ding in the wake of his disciplinary problems.
While not obligated to any of Ding’s clients, attorney Ed Piraino said he is willing to help any of them if Ding and his clients want that to happen. Ding took his case files with him when he left the office.
Ding has at least more than a dozen unresolved felony cases, one of which is set for a guilty plea next week, and numerous traffic cases.
Presiding Judge Tom Difanis said people represented by Ding should be looking for another attorney and should inform the judges at their next court appearance that he was their lawyer.
ARDC spokesman Steve Splitt said six months from Friday, Ding can file a petition with the Supreme Court for reinstatement, showing by “clear and convincing evidence” that he is rehabilitated.
“It is a significant burden,” Splitt said, but not insurmountable.
“If people make a good showing, there is a good chance they can get their license back. The court expects lawyers to participate in disciplinary proceedings. It rightfully suspects there might be a problem if they don’t respond.”
Ding did not return a message seeking comment.