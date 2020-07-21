Champaign leaders plead for community's help to end shootings
CHAMPAIGN — The words have a familiar ring: “disturbing,” “senseless,” “concerning,” “innocent victims.”
With 2020 on track any minute to become a record year for shootings in Champaign, city leaders are begging the community to connect with the young Black men who feel hopeless and helpless and for whom arming themselves has become second nature.
“We need more community members to help us understand why kids are picking up guns,” community activist Yvonne Johnson, whose son, David Sankey, was fatally shot in 2018, said at a news conference Tuesday at the Champaign Public Library.
Johnson was joined by Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb, Mayor Deb Feinen, Champaign County Community Coalition Facilitator Tracy Parsons and the Rev. Willie Comer of the East Central Illinois Youth for Christ.
They laid out the grim shooting statistics for a year chock-full of bad news, as well as a plea to supplement programs already offered.
“You are looking at a woman broken,” said Johnson, who’s been grieving the death of her youngest child for almost two years. His was one of seven shooting deaths in 2018 in Champaign.
“He was killed Aug. 28, 2018, a month from being 17 and 20 yards from his front door,” she said. “I wasn’t his buddy. I was his mother.”
Johnson bravely spoke of the “twisted” thinking of some parents who are failing to act as parents.
“A lot of youth have a lot of dysfunction,” she said. “You’ve got teens hanging out with their moms smoking and drinking. A lot of kids have never been told, ‘I love you.’ We’ve got 16-year-olds who all they do is see police and run. We have to teach our kids to be responsible. I don’t want to see another kid killed or hurt.”
“Put down the guns. Pick up a book. We need parents to find out what their kids can get involved in,” she said.
As of Monday, Cobb said there had been 95 confirmed incidents of shots fired in 2020 in Champaign. That compares with 100 for all of last year.
Police said 27 of those shootings have involved a person being wounded; 54 have resulted in property damage. For the same time period in 2019, there were 16 people wounded and 23 incidents of property damage.
There were two shooting deaths in 2019; there have already been two in 2020.
Cobb said there are common elements in the shootings.
They “are typically retaliatory or between known acquaintances and commonly spurred by social-media taunting and arguing, especially among juveniles,” he said.
Most concerning, he said, are those that involve multiple shooters with “high-powered rifle rounds capable of piercing” homes and vehicles, engaging in “significant shootouts with more than 50 rounds of ammunition casings being recovered.”
Patrol officers are frequently finding huge crowds, fueled by alcohol, late at night or early in the morning in the parking lots of apartment and public-housing complexes. Officers have likened the numbers to the exodus from Campustown bars at closing time on weekends.
“Mixing alcohol, firearms and tensions can be a dangerous recipe, and one that often has led to incidents of gunfire,” Cobb said. “Public safety is our top priority, but the safety of my officers is also a paramount concern of mine right now.”
“Recently, officers have been facing an unprecedented amount of interruption at scenes by a few individuals, even when called and asked to respond to a shooting … or a shooting victim.”
Cobb said the department is using intelligence-led policing to focus on areas most traumatized by gun violence and a relatively new technology of comparing bullet casings to seized guns to track evidence to the guns and, hopefully, the shooters.
Additionally, detectives assigned to the multi-agency Street Crimes Task Force are actively looking to get shooters behind bars.
Likewise, the city is stepping up through its Neighborhood Services department to support groups that have formed in defense of their own troubled areas, Feinen said.
“I challenge other neighborhoods impacted by gun violence: Take a stand with us and say, ‘Not in my neighborhood,’” she said.
Feinen urged citizens to call police before shots are fired if they see suspicious activity and to share information with police.
Parsons, who said the Community Coalition has worked fervently on gun violence for the last five years, praised local police.
“Our law enforcement departments are not the problems,” he said. “They are part of the solutions.”
He cited the Fresh Start program, the Trauma Resiliency Initiative, First Followers and the Ten-Point Coalition as examples of local programs intended to offset the negative consequences of gun violence for both perpetrators and victims.
“We must restore the hope,” he said of the young men who feel compelled to arm themselves.
Comer, who offers programs for young men through Youth for Christ, including Midnight Basketball, which is now being done virtually with video games during the COVID-19 pandemic, said “community healing begins with church,” and he’s organized prayers in affected neighborhoods like Douglass Park and Countrybrook Apartments.
He challenged the older people in the community, whose children are mimicking them, to put down their weapons for the next 60 days.
“Let’s have no shots fired,” he said, offering himself personally as a counselor.
“If you have a beef, hit me up and let’s talk about it without shooting,” he said, adding he can be reached on Facebook or through email at wcomer@yfceci.org.