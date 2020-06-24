CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s fifth shooting victim of the week is a 73-year-old who was out for a walk when he was apparently targeted.
About 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the 1100 block of Hickory Street for a shooting. Shortly after, they were told a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was being taken into surgery.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was on the north side of Beardsley Park when another man that he knew fired at him from a bicycle as he rode by. The shooter, police said, is believed to be a Black man in his 50s or 60s.
Police have made no arrests.
The shooting pushes the total number of confirmed shots-fired incidents for 2020 in Champaign to just more than 70.
Police ask that any resident or business in the area that might have video footage contact them at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.