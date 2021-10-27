URBANA — A Champaign man accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him after allegedly beating her has been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device if he is released on bond.
Len Dawkins, 34, who listed an address in the 800 block of North Prospect Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery. If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term.
A Champaign police report said that shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted that a woman reported that she had been beaten and was able to get away from the person who did it.
She initially told them she didn’t know who had attacked her, apparently because Dawkins was nearby as police were trying to interview her.
As she was being taken to the hospital, she told authorities that she had been dating Dawkins for three months and that he had repeatedly beaten her during that time.
She also said that on Monday, he argued with her about her talking to another male and allegedly choked her with a seat belt until she lost consciousness.
She told police that she was sleeping on the couch Tuesday and awoke to Dawkins allegedly kicking her in the head several times, followed by him forcing her to commit a sex act on him.
The report said she begged him to let her call for an ambulance to tend to her injuries but he refused.
When he was not paying attention, she was able to get away and call 911.
The report said Dawkins declined to speak with police.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $250,000 and ordered him to wear the GPS device as a condition of his release. He is due back in court Jan. 4.