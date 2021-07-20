URBANA — A Champaign man who was reportedly upset with an ex-girlfriend who was in a new relationship has been charged with serious felonies.
Deante Ulmer, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of West Bradley Avenue, was charged Tuesday with home invasion and residential burglary for allegedly forcing his way into an apartment in the 1400 block of Silver Street in Urbana about 7:45 a.m. Monday.
An Urbana police report said a woman and her boyfriend were sleeping when they heard someone breaking in. Shortly after, they said Ulmer punched, grabbed and choked both of them.
Police observed injuries to the man and woman, who reported that Ulmer allegedly threatened to kill them as he left. Officers saw several items that had been damaged, including two televisions, two windows, a dresser and a mirror.
When police found Ulmer, he admitted he entered the apartment through a window when no one answered the door and further admitted being involved in a fight and damaging items.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Ulmer at $25,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the couple and be back in court Aug. 11 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of the more serious home-invasion charge, Ulmer faces six to 30 years in prison.
Court records show he has previous adjudications as a juvenile.