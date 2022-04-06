URBANA — A homeless Champaign man who allegedly broke into two different offices in Champaign to steal earlier this month remains in the county jail.
Paul O. Marsh, 27, was arraigned Monday on burglary charges in two separate criminal cases.
On April 1, he is alleged to have broken into an office in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street. The occupant of the office called police when she found a man locked in her office that day. She could see him through the keyhole and that things were out of order.
When she was finally able to get in, she observed items from other offices that didn’t belong to her. Police reports said they found three office suites had been entered and keys to them were missing.
About 7:15 p.m. April 3, police were called to Latitude Apartments, 608 E. University Ave., C, to remove a person who didn’t live there.
They discovered Marsh, who had keys to the apartment complex on him. Apartment employees told police that the building had been broken into a few days earlier and a lock broken.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond on each of Marsh’s burglary cases at $5,000 and told him to be back in court April 18.
Court records show March has several prior convictions for both criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.