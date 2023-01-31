URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into a home in Rantoul and damaged the windshields of the cars belonging to the resident and a guest was criminally charged Monday.
Keisean L. Cooper, 30, who listed an address in the 2900 block of Santa Ana Road, faces a mandatory prison term if convicted of residential burglary. He’s also charged with criminal damage to property.
A Rantoul police report said about 3 a.m. Saturday, a man and woman who have a child together reported that the man was in a bedroom with their daughter when Cooper ran in and allegedly pinned him down. The man noticed that Cooper was bleeding and leaving a trail of blood through the residence, including on his daughter’s pajamas.
The woman living there told police that she also has children with Cooper, but he is not involved in their lives.
She said early Saturday, she heard glass breaking, then Cooper appeared in her bedroom and yelled at her for having another man in her home.
Police found a trail of blood through the woman’s apartment and a back door open with a broken window. They also found the windshields of her car and the other man’s car in the driveway damaged.
Cooper is due back in court March 28 on the felony offenses.