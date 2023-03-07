URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home, dragged her outside and beat her has been charged with home invasion.
Ryan W. Williams, 32, who listed an address in the 1700 block of West John Street, was arraigned Monday on the Class X felony charge alleging that about 3 a.m. Sunday, he forced open a window at the woman’s Champaign home, lunged inside, dragged her out of the window and beat her.
A Champaign police report said Williams was upset with the woman for seeing another man.
The report said the woman tried to get back in her home through the window, but Williams pulled her out, pinned her against the house and continued to hit her, and did not stop until another person intervened.
Police were able to obtain video that confirmed what the woman said. Police also located Williams, who gave the same version of events but blamed the woman for irritating him and not answering his phone calls.
Williams was released from the county jail Sunday after posting $1,000 cash bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman and to be back in court April 25.
Court records show he has previous convictions for possession of cannabis, domestic battery and reckless conduct.
If convicted of home invasion, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.