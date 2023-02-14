URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly posed as a maintenance employee and let himself into a Campustown apartment has been charged with residential burglary.
Travis T. Williams, 31, who listed an address in the 1000 block of North Willis Avenue, is accused of entering an apartment about 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 309 Green high-rise at 309 E. Green St.
Building staff called police, saying he matched the description of a person who had previously entered unlocked apartments and when confronted by residents, claimed to be an authorized maintenance person.
Williams was located running down the stairs in a nearby stairwell and identified by a witness.
The resident of the apartment Williams allegedly entered Monday said he heard the door open and close shortly thereafter. He then discovered a bottle of Tito’s vodka had been taken from an area near the door.
The resident opened the apartment door and saw a man matching Williams’ description walking away down the hall. When police located Williams, he had a bottle of Tito’s vodka on him and a spare set of clothing.
Williams allegedly said he was there to sell drugs, claiming to have clients on every floor.
Williams faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted. He has several previous convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, failure to register as a sex offender, robbery, theft and domestic battery.