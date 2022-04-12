URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly entered his estranged wife’s home without permission and beat her early Monday remained in the county jail Tuesday.
Judge Brett Olmstead ordered Wildon J. Dillard, 51, who listed an address in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, to wear an ankle monitor if he is able to post bond to be released.
Dillard was charged Monday with two counts of home invasion for allegedly entering his estranged wife’s home about midnight Sunday.
The report said he allegedly went straight to her bedroom, kicked the door in and began punching her in the face.
The woman said her teenage son came to help her and Dillard allegedly hit him in the head with a level, then ran from the home.
Police saw injuries to mother and son consistent with what they reported and located Dillard later with no injuries. He admitted he went to his estranged wife’s house and had physical contact with her.
Court records show Dillard has previous convictions for theft, aggravated battery and drug possession. If convicted of home invasion, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Olmstead ordered Dillard to have no contact with the victims or their home and set his bond at $100,000. He is due back in court May 3 for a probable-cause hearing.