URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun into the home of a woman who had an order of protection against him is being held on a number of felony charges.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said Daniel W. Carruthers, 37, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Cypress Drive, was charged Tuesday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and violating an order of protection.
McCallum said the victim obtained an order of protection in court Monday against Carruthers, which was served on him later in the day.
He had allegedly called her more than 80 times between Thursday and Monday, she alleged in her application for the protective order.
On Monday, Carruthers allegedly called her and said if she came to pick up their children, either alone or with police, that he was “ready for war,” that it “wouldn’t end well for anyone” and that he would “take out everyone, including himself.”
He then threatened to come to her apartment and told her she needed to “apologize the right way, or he would make her life awful,” McCallum outlined.
At 10:43 p.m. Monday, Champaign police were sent to the woman’s home for a report of shots fired. Police found damage to her door and .45-caliber bullet casings.
Multiple neighbors reported hearing loud banging on the woman’s door and seeing a man at the door. Police found footprints on the door consistent with someone trying to kick it in and damage indicating that at least three shots had been fired into her apartment door, McCallum said.
Witnesses reported seeing a white pickup truck leaving the area and said it appeared to be the truck of the woman’s ex-boyfriend.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Carruthers as well as a search warrant for his home. About 9 a.m. Tuesday, McCallum said, Carruthers was found in his truck on a county road southwest of Champaign. As he exited the truck, he was visibly shaking and distraught, McCallum said.
A search of the truck turned up a fully loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle on the passenger seat and a fully loaded .45-caliber handgun, which had the same kind of ammunition as the casings that were recovered at the woman’s home, on the floorboard of the passenger side.
Although Carruthers has a firearm owner’s identification card, McCallum said it’s not legal to have the guns loaded and immediately accessible inside a vehicle.
A search of Carruthers’ home turned up three more guns, cannabis, cash, a money counter and packaging materials, the prosecutor said.
Bond on the warrant issued early Tuesday morning by Judge Ben Dyer was set at $500,000. Judge Adam Dill declined to change that amount after Carruthers was arraigned and further ordered that he must wear a GPS monitoring device should he be able to post bond to win his release. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman or her children.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Carruthers told Dill he wanted time to hire his own attorney. He is due back in court Feb. 9.