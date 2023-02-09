ST. JOSEPH — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun outside following an argument with a girlfriend is in the Champaign County Jail.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, who listed an address in the 2400 block of West Bradley Avenue, was arrested Wednesday night and charged Thursday with aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Apperson said sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of North Fourth Street just before 9 p.m. because several people reported hearing shots fired.
Deputies learned that Whitesell and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal argument at her apartment and that he went outside and allegedly fired four to six shots.
Apperson said deputies found no one injured or any property damaged. They located five spent casings near the apartment.
They also found Whitesell, who initially denied firing the gun but ultimately admitted it, Apperson said.
In court, Assistant State's Attorney Dan Reynolds told Judge Brett Olmstead that Whitesell admitted to deputies that he had consumed about six beers before the argument then went outside and fired into the ground because he was angry.
In his backpack, deputies found a holster, gun magazines and a bottle of beer. A 9 mm pistol was found on him. Reynolds said Whitesell has a firearm owner's identification card but no concealed carry license.
Even though the girlfriend was not physically harmed, Olmstead ordered that as a condition of his bond, Whitesell have no contact with her or the apartment where she lives. He was also ordered to surrender his gun to police.
Noting Whitesell's previous conviction for driving under the influence, the judge suggested Whitesell needed to address his alcohol intake.
"The idea that you can discharge a firearm (in a residential area) is beyond stupid," Olmstead said. "You have to understand what it says about your dangerousness. This is the wrong place at the wrong time to be playing with guns."
He set Whitesell's bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court March 14.
If convicted, Whitesell faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.