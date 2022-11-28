URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot a mother and son in the campus area with a paintball gun Saturday has been charged with battery.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Darriontez J. McMillion, 19, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Anthony Drive, to be released on his own recognizance following his arrest Sunday night in Urbana.
A University of Illinois police report said a woman reported about 8 p.m. Saturday that she and her son had been struck by paintballs shot from a passing vehicle while they were near Sixth and Healey streets in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega told the judge there had been several reports Saturday that someone in a sport utility vehicle was firing paintballs at pedestrians.
The mother and son who were hit gave police a description of the vehicle and Urbana police found it on Sunday near Silver and Vawter streets.
McMillion was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to police that he had shot paintballs at people near campus. Officers found a paintball gun and paintballs inside the vehicle.
The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor battery McMillion was charged with is 364 days in the county jail.
Ortega told the judge that McMillion had previous juvenile adjudications for criminal damage to property, retail theft and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Olmstead told McMillion to be back in court Jan. 17.