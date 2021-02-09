URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly forced his way into an Urbana home Friday, threatened people with a gun and ran from police has been charged with several felonies.
Anqwaun J. Beckett, 24, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Campbell Drive, was arraigned Monday and remains free after posting $5,000 cash bond that had been set by a judge Saturday.
An Urbana police report said Beckett was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday following a police pursuit in a vehicle that ultimately ended with him crashing the vehicle in which he was fleeing from them.
Two men living in the 1900 block of North Cunningham Avenue told Urbana police that about 2:30 p.m. Friday, someone pounded on their door. When they opened, Beckett put his foot inside, yelled at one of the occupants about stealing money, and forced his way in along with a second man.
Inside the home, as the other man held a gun, Beckett allegedly took a PS5 gaming system and the pair started to leave.
About that time, an Urbana police officer was heading up the stairway, prompting Beckett and the other man to run back into the apartment, abandon the PS5 and hide two handguns, which police later recovered.
The men then ran outside with Beckett pushing past the officer. He slipped on ice at the bottom of the stairs, causing him to lose a shoe. He then got in a Jeep Cherokee and drove off, hitting a marked police squad car that another officer had placed across the complex entrance. The second man ran away and was not found.
After clipping the police vehicle, officers noted that the Jeep was driving over 70 mph on Country Club Road. It ultimately crashed on North Coler Avenue with Beckett running from it.
Inside the Jeep police found a backpack containing identification belonging to Beckett, cannabis cookies, about 3 ounces of cannabis in 10 packages, and a pistol magazine with three bullets.
Police caught Beckett, who had a cannabis cookie and $1,290 cash on him.
Beckett was charged Monday with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery to a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and aggravated fleeing.
He asked for time to hire his own attorney and was told to be back in court Feb. 25.
If convicted of the most serious charge of home invasion, Beckett faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.