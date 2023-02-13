URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her last month is in the county jail.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said Dezmond J. Jenkins, 33, who listed an address in the 2000 block of West John Street, allegedly pushed open the front door of the northwest Champaign home of his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 27 and got into an argument with her that turned violent.
The woman told the deputy that Jenkins had called her earlier in the day to say he was coming over and was aggressive on the phone, so she hung up on him.
About 10:30 p.m., she heard noises at the front door, and when she opened it, Jenkins allegedly forced his way in and began hitting her with both open and closed hands.
He allegedly called her names, got on top of her on her bed and began choking her with both hands. During the fight, he pulled a handful of her hair out.
She was able to get out of the house and he left. When she returned, her car was gone.
When deputies arrived, she had blood on the side of her forehead where it appeared her hair had been pulled out. She also had a bruise under her eye and superficial cuts on her neck, the report said.
Jenkins had been charged on Jan. 31 with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was arrested Saturday on a warrant issued after he was charged. He appeared Monday before Olmstead, who left his bond at $500,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor if released on bond.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Jenkins has several prior convictions for aggravated battery, violation of an order of protection, trespass, endangering the life of a child, and aggravated driving under the influence.
The judge warned him that if convicted in the recent case, he would have to serve his sentence after any he might receive for a pending case from last August in which he’s charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He’s been free on bond in that case since late October, court records show.
Jenkins was ordered to have no contact with the woman or her home and to be back in court Feb. 28.