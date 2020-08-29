URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend and battered her was charged Thursday with home invasion.
If convicted of that offense, Michael S. Jackson, 35, who listed an address in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, faces between six and 30 years in prison. He was also charged with aggravated domestic battery for trying to strangle the woman.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jackson went to the west Champaign home of his former girlfriend, upset with her that she had broken up with him through a text message.
He allegedly texted her that he was on the way and threatened to kill her.
The woman said he kicked her door open, entered and choked and punched her while threatening to kill her. He also reportedly warned her that no restraining order would work against him.
Champaign police saw marks on the woman’s neck and found the door damaged. Officers later found Jackson, but he declined to speak to them.
Su told Judge Adam Dill that Jackson had previous convictions for theft, trespass and drug-related offenses. Dill set his bond at $50,000 and ordered that if he is released, he is to wear a GPS monitor.
Jackson is due back in court Sept. 15 for a probable-cause hearing.