URBANA — A Champaign man who was in a vehicle in which police found a loaded gun remained in the county jail Friday.
Terrell T.L. Gamblin, 22, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, was arraigned Monday on criminal charges in two cases.
A Champaign police report said just before midnight on Feb. 4, an officer stopped a car near Washington and Market streets that had been the subject of an ongoing investigation.
Police could see the car shaking side to side. Upon making contact with the driver, they could also smell cannabis coming from the car.
Police had the occupants get out and lodged beneath where Gamblin, a passenger, had been seated was a loaded semi automatic pistol with a round in the chamber.
All the people in the car denied knowledge of the gun, the report said.
Gamblin was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for that.
At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted on charges that had been filed in November accusing him of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
In that case, it is alleged that on June 30, Gamblin was one of three people who were in a car that had been reported stolen.
Police also located video from one his social media accounts that showed him holding a rifle.
Police followed the stolen car after it left a home with three men in it.
They tried to stop it but it fled from police and was found about six weeks later with its license plates missing.
Gamblin, who has a prior conviction for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, is being held on a total of $200,000 bond in both cases and is due back in court March 14.
With the prior felony conviction, he is not allowed to have guns.