URBANA — A Champaign man who had almost 10 pounds of cannabis in his home earlier this year that he allegedly intended to sell has been criminally charged.
Jonathan Maldonado, 21, who listed an address in the 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run, was arraigned Friday on charges of possession with intent to deliver more than 2,000 grams of cannabis, possession of more than 2,000 grams of cannabis and possession of LSD.
The felony charges stemmed from a court-authorized search of his apartment on Jan. 29 by members of the East Central Illinois Task Force.
Judge Adam Dill had issued a warrant for Maldanado’s arrest in early April after hearing allegations that police found about 156 ounces of cannabis in 21 bags in different locations within his home.
They also found three doses of LSD, a single round of ammunition, a drug ledger and other pills inside a safe in his bedroom closet.
Also in the apartment, police found 12 grams of cannabis wax and about $12,600 in cash in a shoebox in his bedroom closet.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Maldanado faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Court records show that in 2018, Maldanado received and successfully completed second-chance probation for possession of less than 30 grams of cannabis.
In a separate court proceeding, the state has taken steps to force Maldanado to forfeit the $12,600 found in his home.
Maldanado was booked into the Champaign County Jail on Thursday afternoon, posted $5,000 cash bond and was released. Dill told him to be back in court May 20 with his own attorney.