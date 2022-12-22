URBANA — A 27-year-old Rantoul man who allegedly had cocaine for sale on him Wednesday has been charged with possession with intent to deliver it.
Khamron Williams, who listed an address in the 100 block of Hamilton Drive in Rantoul, was arraigned Thursday following his arrest about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by Champaign police, who stopped him for an alleged traffic violation.
Williams was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, and officers saw an open bag of suspected cannabis on the passenger seat, according to a Champaign police report.
In a vehicle search, police found a clear plastic bag in the center console containing suspected cocaine.
Williams had $332 in cash and two plastic bags on him, one containing a hard rock substance suspected to be crack cocaine and the other containing several smaller bags of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.
Police said the suspected cocaine weighed a total of 17.3 grams and the suspected cannabis weighed 11 grams.
The amount of suspected cocaine was enough to make the crime a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years upon conviction.
Court records show Williams has two prior convictions for domestic battery.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court Jan. 18 for a probable-cause hearing.