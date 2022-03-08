URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had cocaine packaged for sale in a vehicle early Saturday was charged Monday with a non-probationable felony.
Deshawn Sturkey, 23, who listed an address in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue, was stopped by Champaign police about 3:30 a.m. on University Avenue near Chestnut Street in Champaign for an alleged vehicle-registration violation.
Sturkey initially gave police a false name and date of birth.
When he was patted down, an officer found a clump in his coat pocket that contained about 6 grams of cannabis. Seeing open alcohol in the front seat, they searched the vehicle.
On the front seat, they found a pill bottle with 13 grams of cocaine packaged in 11 plastic-bag corners. There was also a satchel that contained another 9 grams of cocaine in seven separate bags.
Sturkey was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony because of the amount of suspected cocaine, punishable upon conviction by six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead told Sturkey, who posted bond over the weekend to be released, to return to court March 31 with an attorney.
Court records show Sturkey has prior convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and driving under the influence.