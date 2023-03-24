URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had more than 3 ounces of crack cocaine in his home Thursday is being held in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Charman L. Miles, 45, faces nine to 40 years in prison if convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and faces four to 30 years in prison on that count.
Should he be convicted, he would have to serve the sentence after any he might receive on a 2021 McLean County charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The Champaign County charges were filed Friday following his arrest Thursday at an apartment in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, Champaign.
Sgt. John Lieb of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said his unit obtained a search warrant for the apartment following a weeks-long investigation into Miles’ alleged sale of drugs to an informant.
Prior to searching his apartment, officers approached Miles at a gas station in west Champaign. They had been watching him and observed that he made two short stops, consistent with the sale of drugs.
In his car, they found 7 grams of crack cocaine in nine bags, 1.7 grams of heroin in three bags and $4,000 cash, the police report said.
The officers then searched his apartment, where Lieb said they found about 104 grams of crack cocaine in 32 bags and $16,850 cash, which included pre-recorded buy money that police had given to an informant to use to buy drugs from Miles.
Court records show Miles has four previous convictions for drug possession and sales since 1998 as well as other convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer.
He’s due back in court April 25.