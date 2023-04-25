URBANA — A Champaign man found driving around Campustown with a loaded gun in his car has been charged with a weapons offense.
Because of prior convictions for predatory criminal sexual assault, being an armed habitual criminal and drug offenses, Brian Clare, 44, of the 2400 block of North Neil Street, is not supposed to possess a weapon.
A University of Illinois police report said a person reported about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday that a gun fell out of the driver’s door of a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 0-100 block of East Green Street.
A police officer noticed an SUV driving slowly away from that business with a driver who matched the description given by the witness. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of East Green Street and noticed an open bottle of alcohol in the driver’s door pocket, prompting a further search.
That turned up a loaded Taurus handgun tucked behind a panel of the center console on the driver’s side. The gun was reported stolen.
Clare was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony. He’s being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due back in court June 6.