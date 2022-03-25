URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a machine gun and another gun in his vehicle last year was arrested by Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers Friday as he was about to visit his parole officer.
Wanted since February, Mark A. Washington, 28, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of Carisbrooke Drive, was arraigned Friday on four Class X felony charges and one lesser charge stemming from a Sept. 20 incident.
A Champaign police report said just before 8 p.m. Sept. 20, police responded to a shooting near the Oakwood Trace Apartments south of Bradley Avenue and west of Third Street. They saw a vehicle leaving the area fast, disobeying stop signs on Fourth and Third streets until it crashed near Third and Springfield Avenue.
Another man was seen staggering near the car, then tried to run but was quickly caught. He said there had been three others in the car who also ran.
In the car near the driver’s floorboard, police found a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine modified to fire automatically. In the backseat, they found another handgun with a drum magazine, loose rounds of ammunition and a backpack containing cannabis packaged in several bags.
Police found a cellphone in the car that they later determined was registered to Washington. Examining it forensically, they found photos of Washington holding guns and allegedly engaged in drug activity.
Fingerprints lifted off the handgun found in the front were sent to the state crime lab, which determined they matched Washington's.
The state’s attorney’s office in February charged Washington with being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a machine gun, armed violence and aggravated fleeing or eluding police.
Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant a month ago for his arrest and set bond at $750,000.
Washington has prior convictions for weapons violations and delivery of cocaine and is still on parole for a 2016 conviction.
If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Champaign police Sgt. John Lieb said task force officers saw Washington about 8 a.m. Friday on Briar Lane in Champaign. He ran but was quickly caught, Lieb said.
Olmstead left his bond at $750,000, appointed the public defender’s office to represent him and told him to return to court April 20 for a probable-cause hearing.