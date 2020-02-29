URBANA — A 19-year-old Champaign man who allegedly had sex with a 12-year-old girl is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Virgilio Lucas, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Beardsley Avenue, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.
The charge alleges that between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, Lucas allegedly had sex with the girl, who was then under 13.
Assistant State’s Attorney Maggie Wilson told Judge Adam Dill the allegations came to the attention of Champaign police in December. The child’s parents told police that Lucas contacted the girl’s father asking permission to have a relationship with her.
Wilson said the child admitted she was dating Lucas and during a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, reported that they had done “things only married people do.”
Wilson said Lucas admitted to police he was in a relationship with the girl and said he had sex with her three times.
Dill told Lucas, who was assisted by a translator, to be back in court March 10 for a probable cause hearing. The judge set Lucas’ bond at $75,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the girl.