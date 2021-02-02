CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign man accused of inciting the riot last spring at Market Place Mall pleaded guilty Tuesday to the federal charge against him.
In December, a federal judge denied a motion to dismiss the indictment against Shamar Betts, whom prosecutors have charged with using Facebook to incite the May 31-June 1 riot that resulted in damage to around 50 businesses in Champaign.
His trial had been scheduled to begin in April.
Betts, who remains in custody at the Champaign County Jail on a related burglary charge, is scheduled to be sentenced in June. He faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release following prison.
Prosecutors had alleged that Betts, 20, had posted a message and flyer on Facebook urging people to meet at Market Place Mall with bricks, and that he bragged about the riot on Facebook Live.
“We gotta put Champaign/Urbana on the map,” he wrote in part, according to prosecutors.
He could also be seen in video footage leaving the Old Navy store with clothing, the indictment alleged.
“During the riot, Betts walked from the direction of the mall carrying clothing he had looted, approached an individual who was recording the event on a telephone, and stated, ‘I started this (expletive),’” the indictment said.
Betts fled to Mississippi, where prosecutors said he conducted online searches of “can police find your location by logging in messenger,” “can police track your facebook” and “what are charges for starting a riot.”
He was arrested June 5 in Mississippi.
Betts is represented by federal Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock. The prosecution was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller.