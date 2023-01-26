URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly robbed a woman he knew and took her car is in the Champaign County jail awaiting trial.
Michael C. Davis, 44, who has no permanent address, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and domestic battery in connection with events that allegedly happened Dec. 28.
A Champaign police report said a woman living in the 1200 block of North Neil Street told police that on that date, she agreed to meet with Davis, a former paramour, to return items he had left at her home.
She said she had ended a relationship of about three weeks’ duration with Davis but that he began harassing her, making her fear for her safety.
About 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28, they were sitting in her car in Beardsley Park when Davis allegedly became belligerent.
The woman told police she got out of the car and took her keys to walk home, but he followed her and pushed her on the forehead, knocking her to the ground. He then allegedly took her keys and her phone from her pocket and got back in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
She told police she then jumped in the car to get the keys back and found herself locked in, and he drove away. He eventually stopped the car and tried to drag her inside an apartment, the report said, but she was able to get away and contact police.
Officers observed swelling to her forehead. Five days later, on Jan. 2, police found her car.
Court records show Davis has several prior convictions for drugs, theft, phone harassment and violation of an order of protection as well as pending cases for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Davis’ bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 28. The judge also ordered Davis to have no contact with the alleged victim.