URBANA — A Champaign man was charged Monday with robbery for allegedly taking a man’s money from him Saturday.
A Champaign police report said the 56-year-old victim said he was riding his bicycle in the 600 block of East University Avenue in Champaign when Quintion Manus, 32, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Dorie Miller Drive, stopped him to talk, then allegedly pushed him off his bike, hit him in the mouth and took his cash.
The victim alleged that Manus threatened him with a knife if he got back up and took $200 from him.
Manus was located not long after near his address and denied robbing anyone. The victim identified Manus as the robber.
Judge Adam Dill left Manus’ bond at the $25,000 set Sunday. He’s due back in court Aug. 5. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
However, he would have to serve that after any sentence he might receive for an alleged burglary for which he had been released on bond. Manus was charged in connection with looting Best Buy in Champaign on May 31. That case remains unresolved.
Court records show he has six previous convictions.