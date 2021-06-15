Listen to this article

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly molested a child for several months has been criminally charged.

Jorge Mejias, 37, was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Adam Dill on a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.

He is alleged to have inappropriately touched a minor for his own sexual gratification between November and mid-April at his home.

The alleged abuse came to the attention of authorities when the child told a Champaign teacher what was happening about two months ago.

After an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center by a trained questioner, and an interview of Mejias by police, a warrant was issued for Mejias’ arrest in early May.

He appeared in court Tuesday with his Urbana attorney, Tony Bruno, and with the help of a Spanish translator, told Dill that he understood the charge.

Mejias had been booked at the jail Monday and posted $20,000 in cash to be released. He remains free on bond and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to be back in court Aug. 17.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos