URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly molested a child for several months has been criminally charged.
Jorge Mejias, 37, was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Adam Dill on a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
He is alleged to have inappropriately touched a minor for his own sexual gratification between November and mid-April at his home.
The alleged abuse came to the attention of authorities when the child told a Champaign teacher what was happening about two months ago.
After an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center by a trained questioner, and an interview of Mejias by police, a warrant was issued for Mejias’ arrest in early May.
He appeared in court Tuesday with his Urbana attorney, Tony Bruno, and with the help of a Spanish translator, told Dill that he understood the charge.
Mejias had been booked at the jail Monday and posted $20,000 in cash to be released. He remains free on bond and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to be back in court Aug. 17.