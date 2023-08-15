URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly molested a child in his care earlier this year has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Jerry L. Watts, 75, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Sheridan Drive, appeared in court Tuesday on the charges, which were filed July 28.
Both counts allege that Watts touched the sex organ of a girl under the age of 13 while riding in a vehicle with her on May 27. If convicted of both, he faces a mandatory prison term of between 12 and 120 years.
A Champaign County sheriff’s investigator’s report said the child told a relative about the alleged activity later on the day it happened, and the relative contacted authorities. The girl also told a professional forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center what had allegedly happened to her.
Watts was issued a summons to come to court Tuesday, where Judge Brett Olmstead appointed the public defender’s office to represent him. The judge allowed him to remain free on his own recognizance.
Watts is due back in court Oct. 17.