URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly repeatedly punched a doctor Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital has been charged with aggravated battery.
Andrew Herrera, 27, was also charged Friday with domestic battery and criminal damage to property for allegedly punching a relative who was with him at the hospital and for breaking a door at Carle, causing more than $500 damage.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Herrera was threatening staff at the hospital and a psychiatrist and the relative accompanied him outside to calm him down.
Herrera allegedly punched his relative once in the face with a fist, then hit the doctor in the face and body about 10 times.
He also used his fist to break a glass door while allegedly threatening to kill other people.
Police eventually had to use a Taser to restrain him, Reynolds said.
Herrera’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor, said he has been diagnosed with several different mental-health conditions, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Reynolds said Herrera has a previous conviction for beating the relative as well as others for criminal damage to property, theft and aggravated battery.
Judge Ben Dyer set Herrera’s bond at $15,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 4 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of punching the doctor, he faces penalties ranging from probation to two to 10 years in prison.