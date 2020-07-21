URBANA — A 24-year-old Urbana man has been charged with robbery after he allegedly took another man’s phone.
A Champaign police report said Asante Brown, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Brookstone Court, was arrested Monday after a 32-year-old Champaign man reported that Brown punched him after accusing him of molesting children.
The victim told police that the battery happened in Douglass Park and that he does not know Brown. After being hit in the face, the victim realized his phone was missing.
Police found Brown nearby with the man’s phone. He said the man had lost it and he was returning it to him.
Brown was told to be back in court Aug. 4 on the Class 2 felony charge, which carries penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.