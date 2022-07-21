URBANA — A man who allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a teen over a period of five years in Champaign is in the Champaign County jail.
Miguel J. Nicolas-Domingo, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of criminal sexual assault.
Judge Brett Olmstead explained to him, through a Spanish translator, that he is accused of forcibly having sex with the victim between February 2016 and March 2021. If convicted, he faces four to 15 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Champaign police learned of the allegations in March 2021 when the alleged victim suffered a miscarriage.
She revealed to authorities then that Nicolas-Domingo had allegedly assaulted her repeatedly at a home in Champaign where she had been sent to live after being brought to the United States from Mexico by another man.
Nicolas-Domingo, police learned, was related to the man who brought the alleged victim to the area in early 2016. The teen told police that Nicolas-Domingo had sex with her and threatened her that if she told anyone, he would beat her with a belt and cables.
Alferink said the case is still being investigated but authorities wanted to get a charge on file because Nicolas-Domingo is involved in a federal immigration case for which he was being held in the Kankakee County jail. He was served there with the arrest warrant in the Champaign County rape case earlier this week.
His bond in the sex-assault case is $750,000. He also has two pending criminal cases for theft and battery in 2019 and aggravated assault in 2020 for which he had failed to appear in court.
Olmstead told him to be back in court Aug. 17.