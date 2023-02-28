URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly robbed a friend of cash electronically is due back in court in April.
Deric D. Alford, 31, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Neil Street, was arraigned Monday for robbery, alleging that on Jan. 18 or 19, he cornered a former co-worker in that man’s Champaign home and ordered him to hand over his phone and the password for it.
A Champaign police report said he allegedly threatened to hurt the man if he didn’t, so the victim complied.
Later, the victim learned that Alford had allegedly made a total of $300 in transfers from the victim to himself using Cash App. That same app showed there were two other attempts to make another $600 in transfers, which were denied.
Police contacted Alford by phone, who denied knowing the victim, then later said he had not talked to him in a long time. The victim, however, showed police recent communications between Alford and himself.
Alford was arrested on Friday and released from jail on his own recognizance Monday.
If convicted, he faces an extended term of up to 14 years in prison based on his prior record, which includes convictions for burglary, attempted residential burglary, theft, domestic battery, criminal damage, obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer.
Alford is due back in court April 11.