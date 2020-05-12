URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly stole something from a man while both were riding a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus has been charged with robbery and theft.
Tresor Banao, 25, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Paula Drive, was arrested about 4 p.m. Monday for allegedly stealing a Bluetooth speaker from an acquaintance.
A Champaign police report said the officer, in speaking with the victim, perceived him to have a mental deficit.
The 28-year-old victim told the officer that he knew Banao and they began talking while on a bus together.
Banao allegedly went through the man’s pockets and took his speaker. The two struggled over it and the victim’s glasses were broken. Banao got away.
Surveillance video from the bus shows Banao hitting the man in the head several times as the victim tried to stop him.
Police found Banao later. He denied taking anything from the victim but later admitted he had gone through his pockets to rob him.
Court records show Banao has prior convictions for battery.
Judge Tom Difanis set his bond at $2,500 and told him to be back in court June 30.
If convicted of the more serious robbery charge, Banao faces penalties ranging from probation to four to seven years in prison.