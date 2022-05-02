URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly robbed one man and hitting two women near and in West Side Park over the weekend is in jail.
Malcolm McGee, 25, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, was arraigned Monday in one case on a charge of robbery for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a 62-year-old man in the 200 block of North State Street by threatening to harm him.
In the second case, he was charged with aggravated battery for spitting at and punching a woman several times after she tried to stop him from hitting another woman in West Side Park. The woman who had been punched was able to get away and call for help.
Both crimes allegedly occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
Police found McGee and the woman he was initially hitting and tried to talk to them. The report said he became combative with officers, while the woman with him would not cooperate with them.
The woman that McGee allegedly struck when she came to the other woman’s aid identified him.
Court records show McGee has previous adult convictions for possessing a stolen vehicle and battery and a juvenile adjudication for aggravated robbery.
He’s being held in the county jail on a total of $20,000 and is due back in court May 24 for a probable cause hearing.