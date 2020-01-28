URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of serious felony convictions has been sentenced to 25½ years in prison for his latest.
Tyson Biggers, 41, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Hedge Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to the Oct. 19 armed robbery of a clerk at University Food & Liquor, 211 W. University Ave., C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said about 5 p.m. that day, Biggers went in the convenience store and asked the clerk for two bottles of vodka. As the clerk got them, Biggers pulled a black pistol and demanded cash. He made off with between $600 and $700 and the vodka, Dedman said.
In return for Biggers’ guilty plea, Dedman dismissed other charges against him of armed robbery and aggravated robbery alleging that he robbed the same store five days later.
In the Oct. 24 robbery, the same clerk said Biggers allegedly pointed a gun at him, demanded cash and left with it. The clerk was able to read a license plate on the fleeing truck. It was registered to Biggers.
Biggers was found and arrested in Bloomington less than a week later. He was on parole for a 2007 armed robbery from McLean County, a conviction that made him eligible for 21 to 60 years in prison for the University Food & Liquor holdup.
Dedman said Biggers also had convictions for residential burglary, forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.