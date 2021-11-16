URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly snatched a woman’s gambling winnings early Sunday is in police custody.
Larry D. Pettigrew, 32, who listed an address on Hedge Court, was charged Monday with robbery and aggravated battery for allegedly stealing about $1,800 and a phone from a woman then reportedly hitting her with his car as he backed up to leave.
A Champaign police report said the incident happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K, 3604 N. Mattis Ave.
The woman told police she had just cashed out her winnings from a video-poker machine when a man grabbed the money and her phone from her.
She followed him out of the store and tried to take them back from him as he was in his car.
In the tussle, her phone ended up behind his car.
As she reached to pick it up, he backed his car into her, she said, before taking off.
Surveillance footage recorded the encounter, and police went to the home of the car’s registered owner.
After obtaining a search warrant, they found Pettigrew in the house. He matched the person on the video.
The clothing and shoes the person was wearing in the video were found in his house.
Court records show Pettigrew has previous convictions for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, domestic battery and obstructing justice.
If convicted of the more serious charge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to at least three to seven years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 14.