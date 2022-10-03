URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot another man over an argument about a Wi-Fi password Friday afternoon has been arrested.
Qwonn Walls, 19, who listed an address in the 900 block of West Hill Street, was charged Monday with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting the other man at an apartment complex in west Champaign.
A Champaign police report said officers found a shooting victim on the lawn outside an apartment building at 2111 W. White St. just before 2 p.m. Friday.
The victim, 22, told police that he had gotten into an argument with Walls after refusing to give Walls a Wi-Fi password. Their dispute escalated to a physical fight and when the victim saw Walls reportedly reach into his waistband, the victim retreated to his own apartment.
After a short time, the victim opened his apartment door and Walls allegedly shot him in the right thigh. Walls fled and was gone by the time police arrived.
Police found him on Saturday morning and initially, Walls gave them a false name.
He had a bag that contained a Taurus firearm. He declined to answer questions from police about the Friday shooting.
Aggravated battery with a firearm is a Class X felony. If convicted, Walls faces a mandatory prison term.
Walls is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and was told to be back in court Nov. 8.