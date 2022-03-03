URBANA — A Champaign man with prior felony convictions who is out on bond in two Vermilion County cases has been charged as an armed habitual criminal and with other weapons offenses in Champaign County.
Jonathan Sarolas, 33, was arrested early Wednesday by Champaign police after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of two women he was dating.
A Champaign police report said police were sent at 8 a.m. to a hotel in the 1200 block of West Anthony Drive, where Sarolas was reportedly living in a room with two women that he is dating.
One of the women reported that she was going to give Sarolas a ride to court Wednesday morning and woke to find him taking her things out of her car and putting his items in it.
Believing that he was going to take her car and the other woman and leave her behind, the woman got in her car and started to drive off. The other woman was already in her car.
As she departed, she heard multiple gunshots.
A witness told police that he saw a man, later identified as Sarolas, who was outside the hotel wearing an ankle monitor, shooting at a car that had two women in it.
A court-authorized search done later in the morning of the hotel room, another car apparently associated with Sarolas and the area around it turned up a safe that contained multiple rounds of ammunition and a handgun magazine. Police did not find the gun.
As a convicted felon, Sarolas is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition.
He was charged Thursday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Court records show he has previous convictions for aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.
He also has pending cases in Vermilion County for domestic battery and unlawful restraint and possession of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing or eluding police.
In the domestic-battery case, a judge ordered Sarolas to wear a GPS ankle monitor.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $800,000 and told him to return to court March 29 for a probable-cause hearing.