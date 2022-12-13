URBANA — A Champaign man who was seriously injured by gunfire outside a pop-up party about three weeks ago is now in the county jail, accused of shooting a gun.
Martines A. Gill, 37, is being held on $1 million bond after having been charged late last month with aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting into a crowd of people who were in the parking lot at 810 Dennison Drive, Champaign.
Champaign police arrested him Monday after his release from the hospital. A warrant had been issued for his arrest Nov. 29. The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher told Judge Brett Olmstead that police were in the area and heard shots. As they were pulling up, they saw as many as six vehicles speeding away as well as folks running from the area.
They found Gill in the parking lot, hit in the legs and torso, and administered first aid until an ambulance could get him to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Fletcher said Gill gave police the name of a shooter, then became uncooperative and refused to allow police to do a gunshot residue test of his hands.
Witnesses told police that Gill was the person who initiated the shooting after having been escorted earlier from the property by the owner. Fletcher said police obtained surveillance video to confirm that.
“He came back, got out of his car and fired into the crowd,” said Fletcher, who said others then returned fire.
Fletcher said Gill admitted to police that he fired shots but claimed he did so in self-defense.
Assistant Public Defender Anthony Ortega sought a bond reduction for Gill, who appeared via video from the satellite jail seated in a wheelchair.
Ortega said Gill was shot three times, has a fracture to his spine, had one surgery two weeks ago, and is supposed to have another. He asked the judge in light of Gill’s medical needs — he is hooked up to a device to drain fluids from him — that he be released pending trial on a low bond.
Fletcher acknowledged Gill’s medical condition but objected to any bond reduction, noting that Gill was already out on bond in two serious felonies from earlier this year for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and armed violence.
“He’s on video committing an offense that could have resulted in a homicide,” said the prosecutor.
Olmstead also took note of “the serious health concerns” of Gill.
“On the other hand, your arms, hands and fingers still work. The probable cause says you are somebody who thinks he lives in the Wild West and every day can fire some shots,” said Olmstead, leaving the bond at $1 million.
Olmstead told Gill to be back in court on Jan. 10 on all his cases. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, he would have to serve his sentence for that after any sentence he might receive in his other cases.
Fletcher said Gill had other previous convictions for obstructing justice, aggravated fleeing, driving under the influence, possession of cocaine and domestic battery.
Meantime, the driver of one of the cars that fled the area that morning is due back in court Jan. 24.
Michael D. Mitchell, 23, of the 300 block of North Second Street, Champaign, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police saw in plain view in his vehicle a fanny pack that contained a loaded gun.
If convicted, Mitchell faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.