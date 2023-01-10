URBANA — A Champaign man who had been wanted for allegedly stabbing his wife’s dog was arrested Monday.
After being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in late October, a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Gerwuan D. Lindsey, 26, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Bloomington Road.
A Champaign police report said that on July 21, an intoxicated Lindsey got into an argument with his wife and allegedly stabbed her male pit bull in the back with a knife.
The dog, named Two Tones, was taken to the University of Illinois veterinary clinic for treatment of about a 2-inch cut.
The woman told police that it wasn’t the first time that Linsdey had hurt her dog and that she was afraid of Lindsey.
Lindsey was not found that day by police but was located early Monday and booked into the jail on the warrant issued last fall.
Court records show he has previous convictions for battery, residential burglary and resisting a peace officer.