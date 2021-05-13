URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with armed robbery for allegedly stabbing a man who refused to hand over cigarettes and a phone.
Tavonn Golliday, 30, who listed his address as the C-U at Home shelter at 70 E. Washington St., C, was arrested in downtown Champaign not long after he allegedly stabbed a man repeatedly at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave.
Assistant State's Attorney Justin Umlah said Golliday had approached the homeless man who was on a bench several times, asking for food and cigarettes, which the man gave him. But when he approached and wanted the man's phone, the man refused to give it up.
Umlah said Golliday allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed him several times, took the phone, then came back and took a phone cable and cigarettes from the man as well.
Police found Golliday nearby in the 100 block of North Walnut Street. Umlah said he had blood on his hands and items that belonged to the man but no explanation for how he got them. Police also recovered the knife.
The man was taken to the hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
If convicted of armed robbery, Golliday faces six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set Golliday's bond at $100,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim. He was told to be back in court June 22.