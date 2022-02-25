URBANA — A Champaign man with apparent mental issues accused of harassing a neighbor Sunday was back in court Friday on new charges involving the same victim.
Nicholas Q. Harris-Miner, 23, held police at bay for hours Thursday outside his apartment in the 500 block of South Mattis Avenue.
He was charged Friday with stalking and aggravated assault of a peace officer in connection with events that began around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
A Champaign police report said Harris-Miner’s neighbor contacted police to say that he was knocking on her door and window.
Only hours before, Harris-Miner had posted bond to be released from jail Wednesday after having been charged with stalking and criminal damage to property involving the same woman on Sunday.
The stalking charge alleged he sent the neighbor inappropriate messages through social media for several weeks while the charges for criminal damage to property allege he kicked her door, causing the glass to fall out, and damaged a screen door with some sort of cutting instrument on Sunday and early Monday.
The report about the Sunday incident said Harris-Miner also allegedly dropped glass items and a space heater onto her patio from above.
During the Sunday conduct, police described Harris-Miner as acting erratically and claiming his neighbors were making sexual comments aimed at him. He admitted that he committed the damage and told police that he is bipolar and has been prescribed medicine for his condition.
Judge Brett Olmstead ordered him in that case to have no contact with the woman.
Then, he showed back up at her apartment early Thursday. The woman told police there had been additional damage to her property while she had been at work Wednesday.
As police were responding to the woman’s apartment, Harris-Miner opened his door. The officer looked up and saw him point a pistol south and fire toward the parking lot.
The officer said it sounded like an air pistol.
When the officer made his presence known and told him to stop, Harris-Miner retreated into his apartment. Officers then tried to talk to him through the door.
At one point, he stepped out partially while holding the air pistol and complained about his neighbors making noise before stepping back inside his apartment.
Officers could not get him to come out of the apartment. They tried calling him on the phone. The department’s SWAT unit was also called out and officers with shields got the woman out of her apartment to her car so she could leave while the standoff continued.
During the standoff, he allegedly called 911 ranting, posted Snapchat videos of himself with the air gun and a hole in his wall and again stepped out, firing pellets in the direction of the neighbor's door.
Officers eventually got him out of his apartment late morning Thursday and took him to jail. An arrest warrant for him had been issued during the standoff with a bond of $150,000.
On Friday, Judge Brett Olmstead left the bond at $150,000 on the new charges and ordered Harris-Miner to have no contact with the neighbor or the apartment complex.
The stalking and aggravated assault charges against Harris-Miner are Class 4 felonies, with penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
The criminal-damage counts from the incident earlier in the week were misdemeanors, punishable by only a jail sentence.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Harris-Miner, who is due back in court March 9 for a probable-cause hearing.