URBANA — A Champaign man with a pending burglary case who allegedly broke into a restaurant in a Campustown high-rise after stealing packages from the apartment complex's lobby has been charged again.
Armenious T. Griham, 46, of Champaign was charged Tuesday with two counts of burglary. Because of previous convictions, he would have to be sentenced as a Class X offender to between six and 30 years in prison.
The charges allege that he took packages from behind a desk in the lobby of Here Champaign, 308 E. Green St., C, then entered Sushi-Man in that same building and took a cash register.
University of Illinois police arrested him at 12:37 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Green Street.
A UI police report said a witness called police to report seeing two men in the lobby taking Amazon packages. Both then headed to the restaurant and one appeared to act as the lookout while the other man went in and forcefully removed the cash register, exiting through a southwest door.
A police officer spotted two men who ran. Griham was caught carrying the stolen cash register while the second man got away. At least one stolen package was found in their path of flight.
According to court records, Griham has several previous convictions for theft, burglary and battery.
He was arrested in January and charged with burglary for allegedly using a pry bar to break into a package-storage area of another Campustown high-rise apartment building. He admitted he sold the items to get money to buy drugs.
Judge Brett Olmstead, who allowed Griham to be released on his own recognizance in January, set his bond at $25,000 and told him to return to court March 14.